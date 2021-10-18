Sunshine's the main story this afternoon. We'll have highs in the low 70s.
Tonight, you'll likely need to turn on heat if you did last night. It'll turn chilly once again, with lows in the 40s.
Wednesday will be warmer -- near 80 degrees. We'll have a few showers on Thursday as a cold front slides through.
Friday will then become partly cloudy and seasonable.
This weekend, there are signs there could be a stray shower Saturday and a few more showers arriving from the north on Sunday, as another cold front enters Middle Tennessee. Temperatures will be similar this weekend to what we've had lately. Highs will be in the low 70s. At night, lows in the 40s and 50s can be expected.
