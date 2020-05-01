Feeling like summer this weekend with sunshine and temperatures in the 80s.
Tonight mostly clear and mild, low in the 50s.
Tomorrow will be even warmer. With abundant sunshine, the air will warm into the low-mid 80s.
A few more clouds arrive on Sunday. It will remain very warm in the low-mid 80s again. A few showers and thunderstorms will move in from the north during the late afternoon or evening.
Some rain will be possible early Monday, high 78.
Spotty storms are expected again late Tuesday and Tuesday night, high 77.
Cooler and crisper air takes over on Wednesday and Thursday of next week, highs in the low 70s.
