Summerlike weather will continue this weekend, with an increasing rain chance by Sunday night.
This evening will be partly cloudy, warm, and humid with very isolated showers and thunderstorms until 9pm. By Saturday morning, temperatures will dip into the mid 60s.
Saturday and Sunday will both be summerlike with highs in the low-mid 80s and lows in the 60s. Spotty showers and storms will develop each weekend afternoon with a higher rain chance developing Sunday night.
Early Monday, showers will exit to the east. A cooler and less humid trend will begin then.
Monday afternoon through Thursday of next week will feature lows in the 50s, highs in the 70s, and very isolated afternoon showers.
Friday will then turn warmer, with highs in the lower 80s.
