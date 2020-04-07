Another very summer-like day with highs in the 80s. There's a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms.
A better chance for a few showers and storms sets in tomorrow afternoon and night. A few storms will likely become severe with damaging wind and large hail.
By Thursday, cooling off with highs in the 60s and low in the 40s.
Our next storm system arrives late Saturday night or Easter Sunday with clouds, rain, and cool air.
