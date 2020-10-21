Summerlike warmth will continue through Friday.
This afternoon will be partly cloudy and unusually warm with a high in the mid 80s. Thursday will be just the same, after a morning low around 60. Watch for a few spots of valley fog early Thursday, too.
More clouds move in Friday with spotty showers and thunderstorms developing during the afternoon and evening. Highs will be around 80.
Saturday will bring a few showers, especially early, with lows near 60 and highs around 70.
Sunday will turn partly cloudy and very warm again with a high in the upper 70s.
Similar temperatures are expected Monday, with a few late day showers and thunderstorms. Cooler weather takes over on Tuesday, as rain continues.
