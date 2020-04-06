A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect for Wednesday. Heat & humidity will increase along with our chance for showers & thunderstorms over the next two days.
Tonight will be partly cloudy with the slightest chance for an isolated shower. Lows will be around 60.
Isolated showers and storms will develop Tuesday afternoon and evening. Any storms that can develop could become severe, especially well northeast of Nashville.
A better chance for a few showers and storms sets in Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday night. A few storms will likely become severe with damaging wind and large hail.
Early Thursday, strong northwest breezes will usher in cooler and drier air.
Our next storms system arrives late Saturday night or Easter Sunday with clouds, rain, and cool air.
