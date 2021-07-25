Another hot day across Middle Tennessee in the low 90s with a few showers popping up later this afternoon.
Hot and humid again today with highs in the low-to-mid 90s, but it will actually feel more like triple digit heat for many of us! A few spotty showers will develop this afternoon with some areas seeing an isolated heavy downpour here and there. Shouldn't see any severe weather, but localized flooding could be an issue in some places depending on rainfall.
Rain will carry into Monday with widespread rain showers and isolated thunderstorms. Because of the rain, temperatures will be slightly cooler in the upper 80s.
We dry out by Tuesday and heat right back up! Sunny 90s will return and stick around for the rest of the week. By the middle of the week, highs will be in the upper 90s, pretty close to 100°! Lows remain in the low-to-mid 70s.
Hot, dry conditions stick around into next weekend with just a small rain chance by next Saturday.
