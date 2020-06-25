Hot and humid pattern setting up for the weekend with some showers and thunderstorms along with a dust haze.
Tonight partly cloudy and warm, low in the upper 60s.
Friday and Saturday expect typical June weather with heat and humidity along with spotty showers in the afternoon and highs near 90°.
Sunday still hot and humid with the chance of rain and thunderstorms increases.The high will be in the upper 80s.
Status quo weather continues into next week with more daily afternoon showers/storms and hot highs in the upper 80s to near 90°.
Of note - A huge plume of Saharan Dust will sneak into the southeastern US the next few days which should make for some colorful sunrises and sunsets.
Those with respiratory issues may notice some issues to the air quality.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.