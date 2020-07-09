4WARN Forecast: Summer sizzles
Rain chances will be a lot like they have been lately - scattered but loud if they hit your area for the second half of the week. These will also likely produce a lot of rain. Highs will be in the low 90s. 
Saturday will be mostly sunny with only a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm. High near 90.
 
Sunday brings a greater chance of rain and thunderstorms again, high near 90.
 
Monday through Wednesday look much drier right now with temperatures climbing from near 90 to the mid 90s.

