More of the same! It'll be hot and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures remain in elevated through the afternoon in the 90s.
Another round of storms tomorrow. No relief from the heat as we'll remain in the 90s.
Saturday now looks like the best day for any outdoor activities. Rain chances remain low but temps remain high in the 90s.
Sunday brings a greater chance of rain and thunderstorms again, highs near 90.
Monday through Wednesday look much drier right now but hotter.
