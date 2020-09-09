The heat picks up right where it left off. Sunny skies and highs in the low 90s.
Thursday will turn even more humid with a stray shower or storm possible mainly along the Cumberland Plateau. Afternoon temps remain in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
By Friday, a few pop up storms are possible. The more significant rain chance arrives this weekend. We'll close out the school and work week with more heat and humidity. Highs in the low 90s.
This weekend won't be a wash out but scattered showers and storms are expected.
