4WARN Forecast: Summer Sizzle returns this weekend

Another near-normal August day is in the works for Middle Tennessee.
Highs will top out right around 90° for some and in the upper 80's for everyone else.
Rain chances remain low today, Saturday and on Sunday - which makes for a great weekend outdoors.
It will be a lot hotter this weekend with higher humidity values pushing our Feels Like numbers closer to 100°. Temperatures climb into the mid-90's.
Next week things become more active with a decent chance for rain Tuesday through at least Friday of next week. Right now, Wednesday and Thursday look to be the wettest.
