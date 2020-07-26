Another scorcher across the Mid State today.
We're back to the 90's with "feels like" numbers near 100°.
Isolated storms will be around again this afternoon with any storm dishing out heavy rainfall and lightning.
Next week, rain will be around each day just about.
Washout conditions are possible Tuesday night into Wednesday.
Bouts of rain will continue into the end of the week, too.
Rainfall amounts range from 2-5" through the week with the potential for minor flooding.
Temperatures also look to cool a bit this week with upper 80's for highs in the afternoons - still warm but less hot!
