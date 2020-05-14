Hot and even more humid weather returns today. Highs will be in the mid 80s.
The rest of the week into the weekend, the rain chance in the Mid State will be low (but not zero) until Sunday afternoon, when our next cold front moves into Middle Tennessee.
Slightly cooler and less humid air takes over on Monday and Tuesday, highs in the upper 70s to near 80.
Summertime heat and humidity return Wednesday and beyond.
