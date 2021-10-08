NASHVILLE (WSMV) - It will be so warm this weekend, we could set a record high on Sunday.
After a pleasant evening, a few more clouds will filter in overnight. There's the outside chance for a passing sprinkle or shower early Saturday. Otherwise, the weekend looks dry and very warm. The high Saturday will be in the mid 80s.
The record high on Sunday is 90. Nashville should miss that by just two degrees. Expect sunshine with a high in the upper 80s.
Next week will remain warm. A passing shower or thunderstorm will be possible late Monday or Monday night. The high will reach the mid 80s.
Otherwise, it should remain dry through Thursday before our next significant cold front pushes in. Behind that front, count on slightly cooler and less humid air for next weekend. Until then, expect highs in the low 80s.
Friday brings rain with highs in the upper 70s.
