Hot and humid weather through the weekend with the chance or rain and thunderstorms increasing each day.
Tonight mostly clear and warm, low 65.
Tomorrow and Saturday it will be partly cloudy with some spotty showers and thunderstorms, high 85.
Sunday as a front approaches the chance of rain and thunderstorms will increase. The high will remain in the mid 80s.
Showers will persist Monday, but the temperatures will drop to the mid 70s for highs.
Slightly cooler and less humid air takes over Tuesday, highs in the upper 70s to near 80.
Summertime heat and humidity return Wednesday and beyond.
