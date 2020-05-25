Hot and humid days with scattered showers and thunderstorms each day this week.
Tonight the rain and thundershowers diminish as the sun goes down, low 68.
Tomorrow partly cloudy, with more areas of rain and thunderstorms. Still sticky with high in the mid 80s.
More of the same for the rest of the work week. Afternoon scattered showers and thunderstorms with highs in the low to mid 80s.
This weekend will be drier with only a few isolated thunderstorms, otherwise highs in the low 80s Saturday and Sunday.
