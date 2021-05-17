The hottest weather of the year so far will take over Middle Tennessee later this week.
Tonight a few showers are possible along the Tennessee River and in southwest Kentucky, overnight. Low in the mid 60s.
A shower or two will be possible anywhere in the Mid State on Tuesday. Highs will be around 80 degrees. Then, things change.
Wednesday through this weekend, a big ridge of high pressure will build our way. This will bring a return to sunshine and much more heat.
Highs Wednesday will be in the mid 80s.
Thursday through next Monday you can count on lows in the 60s and highs in the upper 80s and low 90s, with little if any rain.
