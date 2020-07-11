Finally a sweet break from the humidity! Staying hot today with loads of sunshine. Highs in the low to mid 90s.
Sunday brings two rounds of rain and thunderstorms. One in the morning and another in the afternoon. Most of the rain will be early in the day. A few strong to severe storms will be possible. Temps take a slight step back into the upper 80s and lower 90s.
Heads up for next week. Although it looks much drier it's going to be much hotter. Highs escalating to the mid and upper 90s with heat index values rising to near 105. Lows will only be in the mid 70s.
Don't forget about your outdoor pets in this heat!
