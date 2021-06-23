Hotter and more humid weather for the rest of the week.
Tonight won't turn as cool as last night. Count on lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.
Tomorrow through the weekend, temperatures will peak in the low 90s. Humidity will begin inching back into the area tomorrow, too, but will be even more pronounced Friday & beyond.
This weekend, only isolated afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms are expected. Rain chance Saturday -- 20%. Rain chance Sunday -- 30%.
Showers and thunderstorms will increase further in coverage Monday through Wednesday of next week. 1-2" is possible. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.