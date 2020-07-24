Spotty storms linger this weekend with more heat & humidity.
This evening, rain and storms will gradually diminish. Until they do, expect brief very heavy downpours, lightning, thunder, and a strong gust of wind or two. Temperatures will bottom out in the mid 70s early Saturday morning.
Saturday afternoon will turn very hot and remain humid with spotty showers and thunderstorms developing. Highs will be in the mid 90s, with the heat index in the low 100s. Rain chance, 40%.
Sunday will be similar with slightly less rain coverage. On Monday that trend will continue. Sunday and Monday will be even hotter with a couple of spots even touching the upper 90s.
Tuesday looks unsettled as a weak cold front moves into the area, possibly dropping humidity for our northernmost communities some on Wednesday. A few showers and storms return Thursday into Friday.
