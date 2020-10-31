It's been an incredible Halloween for Middle Tennessee this year.
Expect a quiet and pleasant night for any outdoor activities.
We'll see a few more clouds Sunday but sunshine looks to stick around.
It looks like it will be a bit of a breezy day with northerly winds gusting up to 25 miles per hour at times.
As we begin next week, Monday morning temperatures will dip down into the 20's in some spots, low 30's for the rest.
I expect 50's and sunshine in the afternoon.
Temperatures will gradually warm up Tuesday through Thursday with morning lows hovering in the 40's and afternoon highs in the 60's and low 70's.
Right now, appreciable rain doesn't return to the forecast until possible next weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.