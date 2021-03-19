4WARN Forecast: Stubborn clouds today; sunnier this weekend

Happy Friday Middle Tennessee!
Stubborn clouds will hang with us today along with a few patches of drizzle.
This system is taking its sweet time clearing our area.
Winds will also be gusty through the day and out of the north. Don't forget the jacket before heading out.
It finally moves on by tonight as clouds retreat overnight which will set us up for a much sunnier start Saturday morning.
Both Saturday and Sunday will have plenty of sunshine, a few clouds, and warmer highs in the 60's.
We'll begin next week dry on Monday but rain chances creep back up starting Tuesday.
There's a chance for rain for the remainder of the week. No day looks like a total washout, but rain will be around. We'll have more updates through the weekend.
If you haven't already, now's a great time to download the free News4 app to check the forecast and receive instant weather alerts directly to your phone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.