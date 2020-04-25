A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect today for the potential of strong-to-severe thunderstorms this afternoon into evening.
We start off the day with scattered rain showers across the midstate. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s today with off and on showers and storms all day. Some of the thunderstorms in the afternoon could be strong, possibly even severe, especially in areas east of I-65. The main concern will be large hail, although damaging winds and isolated tornadoes can not be ruled out.
A cold front will move through this evening, dropping our temperatures into the 40s tonight. Sunday will be much cooler with highs only reaching the upper 50s to low 60s. Rain will stick around for most all of Sunday, as well, but the severe threat will be over.
We clear out and warm up on Monday. It will be beautiful and sunny with highs in the low 70s.
Tuesday will also be warm but turning cloudy with rain chances increasing into the evening. Rain and storms take over on Wednesday before drying out into Thursday and Friday with temperatures staying in the 70s.
