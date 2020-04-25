A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect today for the potential of strong-to-severe thunderstorms this afternoon into evening. 

We start off the day with scattered rain showers across the midstate. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s today with off and on showers and storms all day. Some of the thunderstorms in the afternoon could be strong, possibly even severe, especially in areas east of I-65. The main concern will be large hail, although damaging winds and isolated tornadoes can not be ruled out.

A cold front will move through this evening, dropping our temperatures into the 40s tonight.  Sunday will be much cooler with highs only reaching the upper 50s to low 60s. Rain will stick around for most all of Sunday, as well, but the severe threat will be over. 

We clear out and warm up on Monday.  It will be beautiful and sunny with highs in the low 70s.

Tuesday will also be warm but turning cloudy with rain chances increasing into the evening. Rain and storms take over on Wednesday before drying out into Thursday and Friday with temperatures staying in the 70s. 

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Meteorologist / Reporter

Melanie Layden is the weekend morning meteorologist at WSMV. She also has a segment during the week called "Growing Nashville" where she covers the growth of Music City. Melanie has been Working 4 You since 2014.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.