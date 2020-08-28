4WARN Weather Alert remains in effect as storms from the remnants of Laura move across Middle Tennessee.
Tornado Watch in effect until 7pm.
Two lines of storms are moving through the mid state. Each capable of producing heavy rain, high wind and quick spin up tornadoes. The threat will diminish overnight as the last line exits the mid state. Low in the low 70s.
Tomorrow rain exits early, but a cold front will move in during the afternoon from the north producing more rain and thunderstorms, some could be strong to severe. Otherwise is will be partly cloudy and warm, high in the upper 80s.
Sunday through Thursday of next week there will remain a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms each day, highs will be in the mid to upper 80s and lows will be near 70.
