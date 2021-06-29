4WARN Weather Alert for early this evening as spotty strong thunderstorms slide through Middle Tennessee.
This evening, showers and thunderstorms will continue to push northwestward through the Mid State. Very heavy rain and lightning are likely. Penny size hail and wind gusts to 50 mph will be possible with a few of the storms. Rain coverage will gradually decrease after dark. By morning, most areas will be dry with a low in the low 70s.
Spotty showers and thunderstorms will develop again on Wednesday, especially along and west of I-65. High, in the low 90s.
Storms will become more widespread Thursday into early Friday as a cold front settles through. 1" - 3" of rain is likely from that system alone. Localized flooding will be possible by early Friday from the heaviest storms the night before.
Behind that front, the 4th of July weekend looks cooler, less humid, and rain-free, with lows in the low 60s and highs in the low-mid 80s.
