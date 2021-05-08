It's been a mostly dry Saturday, but a few showers and a sneaky thunderstorm or two have worked their way into middle Tennessee to end the day. The bulk of those showers should fall apart through this evening and we'll dry out for the remainder of our night.
We'll start off dry early tomorrow morning, but our next frontal system will approach the region by late morning and push showers and storms back in. Scattered showers and storms will continue off and on through our Sunday with highs in the upper 70s. Any storm that develops tomorrow could be strong to severe with our main threats being damaging wind. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out, but looks like a low end chance for now.
A few showers will hang around into early Monday, but our sky should start to clear through the afternoon so we can hold out for some sunshine! Monday will be a cooler day with temperatures in the mid 60s. We'll lock into the 60s on Tuesday and Wednesday with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Keep an eye out for a passing shower on Wednesday, but most of us stay dry. Highs will push back near 70 on Thursday with an isolated afternoon shower. Friday and Saturday will feature plenty of sunshine with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s!
