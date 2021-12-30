4WARN Weather Alert for late Friday and Saturday for possible strong to severe thunderstorms.
Tonight partly cloudy and mild, low in the mid 50s.
Friday expect some scattered showers in the morning with more spotty showers and a few thunderstorms in the afternoon. The high will be near 70. Friday night the winds pick up and more thunderstorms develop some of those could be strong to severe with damaging wind and we can not rule out tornadoes. If you plan on celebrating New Years Eve outdoors, have an umbrella or poncho on hand, but also stay weather-aware.
A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect Saturday for potentially more strong-to-severe storms in the afternoon and evening. Main threats will be damaging wind gusts, spin-up tornadoes, hail and potentially some flooding.
The high Saturday will be in the low 70s. It will be an unpleasant start to the new year.
Rain will try to transition over to snow in some spots late Saturday night and at times on Sunday. No accumulations is expected for most areas, there could be a dusting on the plateau.
Temperatures quickly fall off on Sunday as winter returns to the area. We'll go from the low 70s Saturday to highs only in the 30s and 40s Sunday afternoon.
Back to sunshine for the new week. Monday will be cold with the low dipping to near 20 and the high only in the low 40s.
Tuesday and Wednesday will be bright with highs in the 50s. An isolated shower is possible Wednesday.
Thursday expect scattered showers, high in the low 50s.
