4WARN Weather Alert issued for Wednesday. Strong storms with damaging wind gusts
So far clouds have been our dominant feature on this Tuesday, but we've been able to avoid the rain for now. I would keep an eye out for a late day shower, but most of us stay dry.
It will still be a mild day with temperatures in the lower 80s this afternoon. More showers move in tonight with temperatures in the mid 60s.
Expect more wide spread showers and storms tomorrow with temperatures falling into the 70s for the day. A 4WARN Weather Alert has been issued for our Wednesday with our main threat being damaging wind with any thunderstorm.
Things stay unsettled through our Thursday with a few more showers and a storm or two in the afternoon. Temperatures will then rebound back in to the mid 80s on Friday with a nice mix of clouds and sunshine. Temperatures stay in the mid-80s on Saturday.
A slight chance of showers on Sunday, but the day looks mainly dry with highs pushing into the upper 80s. Our rain chances slightly increase on Monday with highs back in the mid 80s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.