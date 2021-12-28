WE ARE UNDER A 4WARN WEATHER ALERT FOR BOTH WEDNESDAY AND SATURDAY
Clouds will be, once again, tough to break on this Tuesday afternoon. We'll have a better shot at a shower as well, but still not a complete washout. Tonight stays cloudy and warm with lows in the lower 60s. A few more showers, a perhaps a rumble of thunder overnight as well. We remain under a 4WARN Weather Alert for our Wednesday afternoon as a cold front approaches the MidState. The warm and humid air mass currently in place will be a good environment to fire off some scattered thunderstorm in the afternoon and early evening. Our main severe threat is going to be damaging winds but there is still a low end chance for a spin-up tornado. Rain should taper off Wednesday night before we see a dry Thursday. It will be slightly cooler on Thursday, but still mild, with temperatures in the upper 60s. As we head into New Years Eve on Friday much of our day will stay dry with highs in the upper 60s again. Late in the evening and overnight we'll see a few more showers work their way back into the area. A stronger cold front is set to move through the MidState on Saturday so we have issued another 4WARN Weather Alert. This front also has the potential to bring strong to severe thunderstorms to our area. Since we are still a few days out, more details will follow in the coming days. Temperatures ahead of the front are in the 70s, and then drop into the 50s and 40s behind the front on Sunday. Don't be surprised to see some showers linger into at least Sunday morning. Monday will be very chilly, but sunny, with highs in the lower 40s.
