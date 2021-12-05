Clouds hang around all day for our Sunday, and you'll want to have the umbrella ready for a fews showers to return, especially later in the afternoon. It will be a warm day today with highs in the upper 60s to even back near 70 in some spots.
Sunday night and into early Monday a cold front will move through our area and bring showers and storms along with it. We are under a 4WARN WEATHER ALERT for Sunday night and early Monday morning as any of these storms could pack a gusty wind or flooding rain along with it. As of now, the highest severe threat is west of I-65, but everyone should stay weather ready as we end the weekend. Monday afternoon will be dry as the rain moves out but it will be a cooler day with highs in the 50s. It's back to the 40s on Tuesday and Wednesday with a passing shower that can't be ruled out each day. Clouds will be tough to break through the end of the week with temperatures in the 50s Thursday and Friday
