More rain showers and isolated storms are in the forecast again today. Some storms could be strong, producing heavy downpours, strong wind gusts and possibly some small hail. Because of the clouds and rain, temperatures will trend cooler than average this afternoon in the low to mid 80s.
A cold front will move through Middle Tennessee on Tuesday, bringing some more widespread showers. Those should exit northwest to southeast by Wednesday morning. Temperatures will be in the low 80s with lows in the mid 60s.
Spotty showers remain in the forecast to end the week but doesn't look to be anything out of the ordinary for summer. We heat back up to the upper 80s to low 90s by the weekend.
