A 4WARN WEATHER ALERT HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR TODAY DUE TO ONGOING FLOODING THIS MORNING AND MORE STORMS EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON
After a soggy Tuesday across the mid-state, we're waking up to more rainfall on this Wednesday morning. Be on the look out for areas of dense fog and some ponding on roadways during the morning commute.
Off and on rain should continue through the rest of this morning before we get a brief break early in the afternoon. However, a surface low moving north will fire off more showers and thunderstorms as we move into the afternoon. Any of these storms could bring heavy rain as well as a good gusty wind along with it. With the ground already so wet, additional heavy downpours could cause minor flooding this afternoon. There is also the low end chance of a brief spin-up tornado that we cannot totally rule out, especially later in the day.
The bulk of the rain should taper off overnight tonight, but a few showers will still linger even into our Thursday. We can expect to see more dry time through our Thursday afternoon though with highs in the mid 70s. I can't even totally rule out a sneaky shower on Friday, but most if not all of us will stay dry with highs back near 80. The weekend is looking fantastic with temperatures in the lower to mid 80s both Saturday and Sunday with a nice mix of clouds and sunshine. A small chance of a shower returns early next week, but both Monday and Tuesday look mostly dry with temperatures staying in the 80s.
