4WARN WEATHER ALERT FOR STRONG TO SEVERE STORMS THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING.
We've had some light rain across parts of Middle Tennessee this morning, but so far we have not seen any severe weather. But as a strong area of low pressure moves in from our west, we can expect a second wave of showers and storms to fire up this afternoon and this evening. Prime time for this line of storms will be between 3-8pm. Our main severe threat will both along and south of I-40 through our evening commute, but everyone needs to stay weather aware today. Severe threats will including damaging wind gusts, heavy rainfall and even a brief spin-up tornado cannot be ruled out. Rain will completely move out of our area overnight with the exception of just a leftover shower or two.
Thursday will be a calmer day with temperatures in the upper 60s. We'll battle it out with the cloud cover but some sunshine can be expected in the afternoon. New Years Eve is looking mainly dry, but we should keep an eye to the sky for some showers late in the day and overnight. I can't rule out a thunderstorm as well. Another 4WARN Weather Alert has been issued for Saturday as a strong cold front pushes into the MidState. That will bring heavy rain as well as another potential for strong to severe thunderstorms. Behind that front, temperatures plummet into the 30s on Sunday. Monday we'll be in the lower 40s with more sunshine then it's back in the 50s by Tuesday.
