The clouds will be tough to break all day today, and even though I can't rule out an isolated shower we can expect most of the area to stay dry.
It will stay warm and even slightly humid this afternoon with temperatures hovering around 70. Tonight will be mild with lows around 60 by tomorrow morning.
We'll watch for another stray shower tonight.
A couple of isolated showers will also pop up around Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky tomorrow. It's not going to be a soaker of a day, but one to keep the umbrella handy.
It stays warm with temperatures in the mid 70s.
We are under a 4WARN Weather Alert for Wednesday as a cold front pushes into the Mid-State. We'll see more scattered showers and a few thunderstorms during the day.
Any storm could have a little muscle behind it with heavy rain and gusty winds.
Thursday and Friday will be calmer and cooler with highs in the upper 60s. A shower can't be ruled out each day but looks like much more dry time than wet time.
Showers and storms will return to our area on Saturday and Sunday. We will once again be keeping an eye out for any potential of strong storms headed into the weekend.
