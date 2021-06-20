A 4WARN WEATHER ALERT HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR MONDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING. THUNDERSTORMS COULD PRODUCE DAMAGING WINDS
It's been a hot and humid Sunday across middle Tennessee with temperatures again pushing into the 90s this afternoon. It will stay humid tonight as temperatures only drop into the 70s by tomorrow morning. An approaching frontal system should give us more clouds to start off the day, but other than a spotty shower the morning commute should be mainly dry.
As the front system gets closer we can expect scattered showers thunderstorms to fire up in the afternoon and last through the evening. Any thunderstorm could have some muscle behind it and bring torrential rain and gusty winds to middle Tennessee. I would not be surprised to even see a few showers hang around into very early Tuesday morning. But as the front pulls away the rain and clouds will go with it. That's good news for Tuesday afternoon sunshine but it will be much cooler behind the front with highs struggling to get out fo the 70s in the afternoon. We'll quickly get back into the 80s on Wednesday with a good deal of sunshine during the day. Sunshine stick around on Thursday with temperatures in the upper 80s. We'll see a few more clouds on Friday, and perhaps a late day shower. Most of the area will see a dry Friday with highs in the upper 80s. A few showers and storms return for Saturday and Sunday with temperatures in the mid and lower 80s.
