A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect for the overnight hours of Sunday into Monday morning for the possibility for some strong storms. Melanie Layden tells us what to expect in the 4WARN Weather forecast.

4WARN Weather Alert for the overnight hours of Sunday into Monday morning as we monitor the potential for some strong storms.

We'll have plenty of sunshine this afternoon with temperatures stretching into the lower 80s for the day. It will be breezy at times with a South wind around 15-20 MPH. Expect to stay dry all day with a small chance of an isolated shower, mainly north of Nashville. 

A strong front will approach the area Sunday night that will bring us some strong-to-severe storms during the overnight hours. Intense downpours and damaging wind gusts will be the main threats, but the possibility of a spin-up tornado can't be ruled out. 

The line of storms will weaken as it pushes east through the midstate into the Cumberland Plateau by late morning. Storms should wrap up by 10 A.M. but some lingering showers could remain throughout the afternoon on Monday. 

Cooler air and sunshine will filter in after the rain exits.  Expect Tuesday to be much cooler in the mid-60s for highs and upper 40s for lows. 

More wet weather is expected by the end of the week into the first half of the weekend.  However, the long range forecast looks to show that Halloween will be nice and dry for trick-or-treaters. 

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Meteorologist / Reporter

Melanie Layden is the weekend morning meteorologist at WSMV. She also has a segment during the week called "Growing Nashville" where she covers the growth of Music City. Melanie has been Working 4 You since 2014.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.