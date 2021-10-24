4WARN Weather Alert for the overnight hours of Sunday into Monday morning as we monitor the potential for some strong storms.
We'll have plenty of sunshine this afternoon with temperatures stretching into the lower 80s for the day. It will be breezy at times with a South wind around 15-20 MPH. Expect to stay dry all day with a small chance of an isolated shower, mainly north of Nashville.
A strong front will approach the area Sunday night that will bring us some strong-to-severe storms during the overnight hours. Intense downpours and damaging wind gusts will be the main threats, but the possibility of a spin-up tornado can't be ruled out.
The line of storms will weaken as it pushes east through the midstate into the Cumberland Plateau by late morning. Storms should wrap up by 10 A.M. but some lingering showers could remain throughout the afternoon on Monday.
Cooler air and sunshine will filter in after the rain exits. Expect Tuesday to be much cooler in the mid-60s for highs and upper 40s for lows.
More wet weather is expected by the end of the week into the first half of the weekend. However, the long range forecast looks to show that Halloween will be nice and dry for trick-or-treaters.
