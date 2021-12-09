Temperatures are on the rise today and tomorrow, but a cold front will knock our temperatures back down and bring widespread rain and thunderstorms across the midstate. Some storms could be severe.
Today will be mild and most cloudy with highs in the low 60s. There will be some times of sunshine today, but clouds win out for most of the day. Rain showers will develop late tonight and linger into Friday.
Friday will be noticeably warmer as highs climb to 70°. It will be a wet day with off and on showers in the morning and afternoon. A 4WARN Weather Alert goes into effect after midnight as a front pushes through Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky bringing a line of strong-to-severe storms. The main threats will be damaging wind gusts, nocturnal tornadoes, and isolated flooding.
Rain clears out by early Saturday morning, but a blast of cold air moves in. Temperature will gradually decrease during the day, eventually bottoming out in the 20s overnight.
Sunday onward looks fantastic! Lots of sunshine and gradual warm-up each day. Highs will be in the low 60s to 70s through early next week.
