A windy afternoon accompanied by showers and strong storms has been the main theme of our afternoon so far on this Sunday. The first wave should wrap up by dinner time this evening, but we won't be totally out of the woods yet.
A second round of showers and storms will move through middle Tennessee this evening. Any thunderstorm could still pack a gusty wind or heavy downpour and a Severe Thunderstorm Watch is is place for Decatur, Hardin & Henderson counties until 9:00 PM tonight.
Don't be overly surprised to see maybe a shower or two linger into the morning commute tomorrow. But we'll dry out the remainder fo our Monday and even work on some afternoon sunshine. It will be a cooler day with highs in the mid 60s. We'll stay locked in the 60s on Tuesday and Wednesday with a mix of clouds and sunshine. All in all, the week looks mainly dry with just the slight chance of a shower Wednesday night and Thursday. We'll see more sunshine Friday and Saturday as temperatures climb into the mid and upper 70s again. Highs will make a run at 80 on Sunday, but let's keep an eye out for a late day shower.
