4WARN Weather Alert for Wednesday and Wednesday night due to the potential for strong-severe thunderstorms.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a few showers and possibly a couple isolated thunderstorms pushing through Middle Tennessee. It'll remain warm and muggy, in the 60s.
On Wednesday, we'll have more clouds than sunshine again, with isolated showers and thunderstorms developing during the afternoon. Then, overnight, a line of strong-severe storms will move in from the northwest ahead of a cold front. Some storms could contain damaging wind gusts and/or hail.
Thursday will be windy, cooler, and much drier. Friday and most of Saturday will be pleasant, but cool. More rain arrives on Sunday. A few thunderstorms appear possible over southern Middle Tennessee Sunday afternoon.
Drier but unusually cool air will continue through the weekend and into at least the start of next week with lows in the 30s and 40s and highs only in the 60s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.