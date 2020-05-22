4WARN Weather Alert continues due to the chance for a strong storm or two this evening.
This evening, a few showers and thunderstorms will pass through from west to east. A few strong wind gusts will be possible especially early this evening with this system. Temperatures will fall through the 70s.
This weekend -- Saturday - Monday (Memorial Day) will be unusually hot and humid with spotty showers and thunderstorms. The most likely time for rain will be between 2 pm and 8 pm. Any rain that moves in shouldn't last long. However, remain weather aware. Be sure to have the News4 app. Downpours, frequent lightning, and brief gusty wind will be possible. Lows will be in the 60s with highs in the mid-upper 80s.
Similar weather's likely through most of next week, although the rain chance will decrease some by Thursday and Friday.
