*** A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect for tonight and early Monday.
Overnight, showers and thunderstorms will become more numerous. It'll be unusually warm, humid, and occasionally windy. As a cold front approaches after midnight, a solid line of rain and storms will move in. Damaging wind gusts will be possible with this band of rain/storms. Isolated tornadoes can't be ruled out overnight either.
The line of storms should reach southwest Kentucky by 1am, Clarksville by 3am, Nashville by 5am, and Crossville by 7am. Our severe weather threat will be highest, with this line.
Temperatures will fall quickly behind the front. Expect a breezy and chilly Monday afternoon as clouds eventually move out.
Tuesday will remain chilly. Tuesday night, a few light snow flurries will be possible along/near the Cumberland Plateau.
On Wednesday, temperatures moderate. A shower will be possible Thursday.
However, rain showers will be more common Friday as warmer and more humid air returns from the south. Friday night into early Saturday could bring especially heavy downpours along with thunderstorms.
Colder and drier weather will return next Sunday.
