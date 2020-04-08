4WARN Weather Alert in effect. Strong-severe thunderstorms will move through Middle Tennessee overnight.
Isolated strong-severe storms are likely through early this evening, well south of Nashville. By 10pm, the main line of storms moves in from the northwest into southwest Kentucky. Expect the storms in Nashville around midnight. They'll continue to race southeastward, reaching southeastern Middle Tennessee by 2am. By 7am, rain should be done for most areas. Behind that system, it'll turn very wind, as colder and drier air move in.
Moving forward, expect lows in the 30s and 40s and highs in the 60s. Rain's likely to return on Sunday.
