We continue to track a strong cold front bringing us bands of showers and thunderstorm moving into Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky this morning. As these storms continue to work their way through the Mid-State we remain under a 4WARN WEATHER ALERT for strong to potentially severe storms. This line of storms should reach Nashville by 5-6AM and the Cumberland Plateau by 7-8AM. Our main severe threat with any storm will remain locally damaging wind gusts as well as heavy rain. Any storm could also produce small hail and frequent lightning. Be sure to give yourself some extra time for that morning commute.
The good news is that the bulk of these storms will move out of our area by the late morning and start of our afternoon. Our focus will then shift to tumbling temperatures for the rest of the day. By the afternoon we'll see temperatures back down in the 40s, but we'll also try and get some sunshine.
Tuesday's highs will also be in the 40s before we get back into the 50s on Wednesday. Both days looking dry. Temperatures get back in the 60s on Thursday with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Our next round of rain will move in Friday and Saturday with highs still in the 60s. We dry out on Sunday, and drop back into the 40s.
