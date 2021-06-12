A 4WARN Weather Alert remains in effect this evening
It's been a hot and humid Saturday across middle Tennessee, and that hot and humid air is helping showers and storms fire up across parts of the area. As we continue through this evening, we'll want to keep a sharp eye to the sky. A 4WARN Weather alert remains in effect into early tonight as any storm could bring some heavy rain and pack a gusty wind along with it. The good news is that as the sun sets, we'll see the atmosphere calm down overnight, though a leftover rumble of thunder isn't totally out of the question.
We're starting off our Sunday in the 70s and then headed back to near 90 in the afternoon. That hot and humid air will once again be a good environment to see some pop-up showers and storms in the afternoon. Like the last couple of days, it won't completely wash out the afternoon, but keep that umbrella handy. We stay hot on Monday and have plenty of sunshine in the afternoon with temperatures near 90 again. Plenty of sunshine will be the main theme for the rest of our week with temperatures bouncing around the 80s Tuesday through Friday. Our next round of rain will try and move in by the weekend with a shower or thunderstorm on Saturday.
