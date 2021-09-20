*** A strong cold front pushes through the Mid State Tuesday night with more showers and thunderstorms.
It'll stay mild and muggy on this Monday night with lows by Tuesday morning around 70. Most areas will start the day dry, expect for a few spots of drizzle.
By Tuesday afternoon, showers will have redeveloped. A few thunderstorms will be possible as a cold front enters the Mid State from the west late in the afternoon. High, 81. While a storm or two could produce strong wind gusts, most will remain well below severe limits. Watch for isolated additional areas of flooding, too.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and much cooler. Count on highs only in the 60s. It'll be a "jacket day" for many. An occasional breeze will accentuate the fall feeling, appropriately, on the first day of autumn. Expect lingering showers for at least the first half of Wednesday, too.
Sunshine will then return Thursday and remain through this weekend. Temperatures will be at or below seasonal averages, Wednesday through Sunday.
