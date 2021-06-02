4WARN Weather Alert has been issued through this evening. Storms could produce damaging winds.
It's been a soggy start to our Wednesday, with a rumble of thunder or two tossed into the mix. This round of steadier rain will taper off by early afternoon, but that doesn't mean we're in the clear this afternoon. As the main frontal system pushes through we'll see more scattered showers and thunderstorms through this evening. Keep in mind that any thunderstorm this afternoon could produce heavy rain as well as strong and potentially damaging winds. It will be a cooler day with highs in the mid 70s.
A few showers and a thunderstorm will linger through our night as lows drop into the mid 60s. Additional showers and a thunderstorm or two can be expected tomorrow. That being said, we do not expect any severe storms on Thursday. This is all leading up to another fantastic weekend with plenty of sunshine to end our week on Friday. Temperatures will also rebound Friday with highs in the mid 80s. We'll see plenty of sunshine on Saturday with temperatures pushing the upper 80s in a few spots. Most of our Sunday will be dry and sunny with temperatures in the upper 80s. A late day shower is something to watch for as our next storm system approaches. Rain chances increase on Monday and Tuesday with a few showers and a thunderstorm each day. It stays warm with highs in the mid 80s.
