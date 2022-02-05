It was a sunny but a chilly Saturday across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. We have plenty of sunshine on tap for the next week, but it will be another cold night tonight with lows in the lower 20s by tomorrow morning. Highs tomorrow afternoon will top off around 50 with sunshine easily winning out for the day. Monday will be slightly cooler with temperatures in the upper 40s, but we'll keep the sunshine around. Highs get a bump back near 50 on Tuesday under a mostly sunny sky. Wednesday is looking fantastic with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the mid 50s for the day. Lower and mid 50s will hang around for Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Our weather pattern looks to remain calm even through next weekend, with just a few passing clouds most days.
4WARN Forecast: Stretch of Sunshine
- Stefano DiPietro
