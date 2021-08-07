We had to dodge some early pop-up showers and storms, but it ended up being a nice Saturday across the mid-state. We'll turn up the heat a little more tomorrow with temperatures climbing into the lower 90s for the day. We'll have a nice mix of clouds and sunshine in the afternoon. We're staying in the 90s on Monday, but it will also become a little more unsettled as we go into the work week. There will be a hit or miss shower or thunderstorm Monday afternoon. Those showers and storms will continue into Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures holding steady in the lower to even the mid 90s.
I still can't totally rule out a lingering shower or thunderstorm on Thursday and Friday, but it does look like most of those days will end up staying dry. Temperatures will continue to stay in the 90s through the end of the work week. We'll finally get a break from the heat on Saturday with highs in the upper 80s and another stray shower to watch for in the afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.