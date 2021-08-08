Hot and dry today with the 90° temperatures sticking around all week.
Starting off sunny today with clouds increasing throughout the afternoon. Highs will reach the low 90s, but humidity will make it feel like the mid to upper 90s.
The heat sticks around as we begin the new week, but rain chances will increase. We'll dodge some pop-up showers and isolated thunderstorms each day Monday through Friday. Highs remain in the low-to-mid 90s with lows in the low 70s.
Looking drier as we head into next weekend.
